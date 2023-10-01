Claypool is expected to be a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's been a precipitous fall down the depth chart for Claypool, whom the Bears acquired from the Steelers last November for the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After struggling to produce for the Bears following his acquisition last season, Claypool hasn't fared much better through the first three games of the current campaign. Despite playing more than 75 percent of the snaps on offensive in each of those contests, Claypool has compiled a 4-51-1 receiving line on 14 targets. His demotion comes after he intimated to reporters earlier this week that he didn't believe he had been a put in the best position to succeed, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Equanimeous St. Brown is expected to be active for the first time all season while Claypool is on the sideline, though it's unclear whether St. Brown or rookie Tyler Scott will end up serving as the Bears' No. 3 wideout behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.