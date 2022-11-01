The Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
For a team in dire need of help in the receiving corps, Claypool is a fair addition as the Bears get second-year quarterback Justin Fields another pass catcher next to holdovers Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. After posting at least 800 yards through the air in both of his first two seasons, Claypool, a 2020 second-round pick, hauled in 32 of 50 targets for 311 yards and one touchdown through eight games for Pittsburgh prior to Tuesday's trade.
