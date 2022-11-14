Claypool caught one pass for eight yards in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After seeing six targets and two rushing attempts in his Chicago debut last week, Claypool was targeted just twice in a game that coach Matt Eberflus said he planned to expand Claypool's package of plays. In a low-volume passing attack, it's possible that he sees inconsistent work in the offense, making him a player who may be not be a reliable fantasy option from week-to-week.