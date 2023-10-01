Claypool (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Claypool could lose his spot on the gameday roster, as he has both struggled to produce early this season and voiced his displeasure with his role. As a result, he'll be inactive for the first time in 2023 after playing at least 75 percent of offensive snaps in the first three games. Tyler Scott is a logical candidate to see an increased role in Claypool's absence, though Equanimeous St. Brown and Trent Taylor could also step up.