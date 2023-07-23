The Bears placed Claypool (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Claypool was sidelined for spring practices due to a soft-tissue injury and didn't participate during June minicamp with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear when the Notre Dame product will be healthy, but he's eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. When available, Claypool will presumably compete for a key role in Chicago's wideout room behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, who's expected to be 100 percent for training camp after missing OTAs due to an ankle injury.