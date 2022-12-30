Claypool (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Dante Pettis (ankle) also is questionable, while Equanimeous St. Brown has been cleared from concussion protocol. If he returns this weekend, Claypool will be among the favorites to lead a receiver-depleted Bears offense in targets, though he was playing limited snaps before the knee injury and only returned to practice Thursday for the first time since Week 13 (and was limited both Thursday and Friday). The Lions and Bears are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, with inactives coming out about 90 minutes beforehand.
