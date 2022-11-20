Claypool caught two passes on three targets for 11 yards in the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

In three games with Chicago, Claypool has five catches for 32 yards, and he has only five targets over the last two weeks. With Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet seeming to be bigger priorities in the Bears' low-volume passing attack, Claypool remains a risky fantasy option.