Claypool (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's minicamp practice, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

According to coach Matt Eberflus, Claypool who sustained a soft tissue injury during OTAs, is "dealing with a few things" at this stage, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, with the team focused on making sure the wideout is fully healthy ahead of training camp. Once he's past his current injury issues, Claypool will look to cement a key role in a Chicago WR corps that also includes newcomer DJ Moore along with returnee Darnell Mooney, who is recovering from an ankle injury but expected to be available for training camp.