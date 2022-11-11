Head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that he plans to expand Claypool's package of plays on offense in the Bears' Week 10 game against the Lions, Mark Grote of 670 The Score Chicago reports.

After being acquired from the Steelers on Nov. 1, Claypool made his Bears debut just five days later, but he was limited to only 25 snaps on offense in the team's 35-32 loss to the Dolphins. Now that he's had more time to get a better grasp on his new team's playbook, Claypool should see a sizable uptick in his playing time, and it could come with an accompanying increase in his target/touch count. Despite handling a 36 percent snap share in his Bears debut Week 9, Claypool drew six targets and one carry, though he accrued only 17 total yards.