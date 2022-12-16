Claypool (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia.
Claypool didn't practice at all this week and thus seems in at least some danger of missing a second game next Saturday (Dec. 24) against Buffalo. The Bears are left with Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Byron Pringle as their likely top three wide receivers, in some order, for Sunday's bout with a defense that has arguably the best secondary in the NFL. Velus Jones and N'Keal Harry could also get snaps at WR, and there's no doubt the Bears will want to run the ball as much as they can.