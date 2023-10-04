Claypool (non-injury) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said as much Monday, and the Bears then made it official Wednesday by ruling Claypool out on the final Week 5 injury report with "other" being listed as the reason behind his absence. The wideout was a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's 31-28 loss to Denver, two days after intimating to reporters that the Chicago coaching staff hadn't been using him correctly. Equanimeous St. Brown filled in as the No. 3 receiver Week 4, drawing just one target in what continued to be a low-volume role. The Bears likely will trade or release Claypool in the coming weeks.