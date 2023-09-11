Claypool was targeted twice but failed to record a reception in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.
Claypool was a non factor in a game that seven different Chicago players caught passes. The veteran has reached 30 yards once over his last eight games with the Bears, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
