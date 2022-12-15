Claypool (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
With two straight absences at practice to begin Week 15 prep, Claypool will likely need to put in at least a limited session Friday in order for the Bears to feel optimistic about his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Before the Bears' Week 14 bye, Claypool settled into a larger role at receiver in the absence of Darnell Mooney (ankle) in the team's Week 13 loss to the Packers. He played 64 percent of the snaps in the loss, finishing with five catches for 28 yards on six targets.