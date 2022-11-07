Claypool caught two passes for 13 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
After Chicago acquired Claypool earlier in the week, he tied for second in targets on the team with Cole Kmet. Aside from Darnell Mooney and Claypool, no other Bears' receiver was targeted more than twice. It seems apparent that the team has every intention of making their new player an integral part of the offense. However, Chicago still has a low-volume passing attack, which may keep Claypool from having many upside games, though his usage this week provides encouragement that he could have a reasonable scoring floor.
