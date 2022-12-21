Claypool (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Prior to sitting out this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Claypool was held out of every Week 15 session as he tended to a knee injury. The Bears opened Week 16 prep with a walk-through session Tuesday, for which he was listed as a limited participant, but the third-year pro fell back to no activity one day later. Claypool has just one more chance to get on-field work Thursday before Chicago potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Saturday's game against the Bills. Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) also sat out both Tuesday and Wednesday, so the team is staring down the prospect of being without its top two wide receivers this weekend.