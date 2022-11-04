Coach Matt Eberflus said Friday that Claypool may play between 10 and 35 offensive snaps Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

That's quite the range of outcomes for Claypool in his first game action for the Bears, but even if he meets the higher threshold mentioned by Eberflus, the third-year pro could have difficulty making his mark with new quarterback Justin Fields. No matter how Sunday shakes out for Claypool, he brings along a 32-311-1 line on 50 targets in his eight appearances for the Steelers this season.