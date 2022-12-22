Claypool (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bills.
Claypool has managed just one limited listing on Bears injury reports the last two weeks due to a knee issue, which appears destined to sideline him for a second consecutive contest. Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) already has been ruled out for Week 16 action, so assuming Claypool joins him on the sideline Saturday, Chicago will be rolling with some combination of Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, Velus Jones and N'Keal Harry (back) at wide receiver.
