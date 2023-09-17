Claypool is listed as active ahead of Chicago's Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay.

There had been some doubts about Claypool's gameday roster status following a disappointing Week 1 showing, both from an effort and overall production standpoint (he was held to zero catches on two targets despite playing 55 snaps). The Bears will ultimately give the fifth-year wideout a chance to work through these issues, but Claypool remains an incredibly risky fantasy option as the No. 3 wide receiver in a run-first Chicago offense.