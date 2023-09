Claypool caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bears lost Darnell Mooney to a knee injury during the contest, and Claypool then functioned as the primary receiving complement to DJ Moore. Claypool led the team with eight targets, and he could get a chance to build on his encouraging effort if Mooney is forced to miss time.