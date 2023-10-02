Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Claypool won't be present at the team facility this week and won't be available for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Eberflus' comments on Claypool's status came after the wideout was a healthy inactive for Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Broncos. As Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune notes, Eberflus previously said Sunday that Claypool -- who wasn't in attendance at Soldier Field after being told to stay home for the Week 4 game -- was expected to be back in the building for Week 5 prep, but those plans apparently changed. The Bears and Claypool now seem to be headed for a parting of ways, either through a trade or the wideout's release. Claypool tallied just four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets through the Bears' first three games, despite playing more than 75 percent of the snaps on offense in each of those contests.