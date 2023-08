Claypool (hamstring) isn't suited up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Claypool tweaked his hamstring during practice Wednesday, and while it appears to be a minor issue, it's not surprising to see Chicago proceed with caution. The wideout's next chance to suit up for game action will come next Saturday against the Colts, but he'll likely have to practice at some point during the week to be cleared for that matchup.