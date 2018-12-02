Daniel completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday. He also rushed four times for four yards and fumbled four times, recovering three.

Daniel had plenty of trouble holding onto the ball, but he once again was highly serviceable as a passer. The journeyman enjoyed especially impressive chemistry with Tarik Cohen, who he connected with on 12 occasions for 156 yards. Daniel connected with tight end Adam Shaheen for his one touchdown pass, but he couldn't get the Bears past their own 40-yard line on their last-chance drive in overtime. Despite the disappointing outcome Sunday, Daniel likely has helped Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) owners who nabbed him off the wire remain afloat, although he's slated to return to backup status with the latter expected to play in Week 14 against the Rams.