The Bears have officially tabbed Daniel as their starter for Thursday's game against the Lions, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There was never much question whether Daniel would start in Week 12 after the Bears listed top signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) as doubtful heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup. Schefter's report implies that Trubisky will likely be inactive Thursday, paving the way for Daniel to make his third career NFL start while the newly signed Tyler Bray works as the backup quarterback. Trubisky's shoulder issue isn't considered significant and the expectation is that he'll be ready to reclaim starting duties Week 13 against the Giants.