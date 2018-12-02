Bears' Chase Daniel: Confirmed for Week 13 start
Daniel will make his second straight start Sunday against the Giants with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) inactive for the contest, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Daniel's starting assignment comes as little surprise after Trubisky was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. In his first extended regular-season outing since 2014, Daniel impressed in the Bears' Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions, completing 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He'll make for a palatable secondary option in two-quarterback leagues in Week 13 before likely retreating to his familiar backup role for the Bears' Week 14 game against the Rams, when it's expected that Trubisky will be ready to go.
