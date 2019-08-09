Daniel competed 11-of-13 passes for 120 yards in the Bears' 23-13 loss to Carolina.

After Mitch Trubisky played one series, Daniel finished the first half while playing with mostly backup skill-position players. He showed the same mastery of the offense that he did in a pair of starts when Trubisky was injured in 2018. He's clearly the favorite to open the season as the No. 2 quarterback, and should he be pressed into regular-season action, he'd be a potential streaming option.

More News
Our Latest Stories