Daniel is the favorite to win the backup job behind Mitch Trubisky, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

With $3 million of Daniel's 2019 salary already having been guaranteed, Tyler Bray -- Daniel's only competition -- is an extreme longshot to unseat him as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mitch Trusbisky. Financials aside, Daniel also holds a stark advantage over Bray in terms of both experience and historical efficiency. Altogether, we'd agree that Daniel is the clear favorite to hold down the backup quarterback job in Chicago for at least another year.