Bears' Chase Daniel: Finishes game
Daniel completed one of four passes for nine yards in the Bears' 17-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
After Mitch Trubisky was removed from in the fourth quarter with a hip injury, Daniel took over for two drives but was unable to move the chains a single time. Should Trubisky be forced to miss the Week 12 home game against the Giants, Daniel would become a fantasy option in leagues that start two quarterbacks. Earlier in the season when given two starts, he completed 73 percent of his passes while averaging 213 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns.
