Daniel is expected to draw his second consecutive start in Week 13's road matchup against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Daniel filled in admirably for the injured Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) on Thanksgiving, picking up the victory and tossing two touchdown passes along the way. While Trubisky made his return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, the team appears in line to take a conservative approach. Given that Trubisky is back at practice and seemingly could play if the stakes were higher, Week 13 could very well be Daniel's last start of the 2018 season.