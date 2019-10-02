Bears' Chase Daniel: In line to start Week 5
Daniel is expected to start Sunday's game against the Raiders, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.
Daniel will draw another start in place of Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) as the Bears travel to London to face Oakland. Trubisky is targeting a return shortly after Chicago's bye in Week 6, so it's possible that Daniel will return to the bench after Sunday's tilt. The veteran signal-caller performed admirably in his relief of Trubisky in Week 4, completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown versus Minnesota's stout defense. Still, Daniel remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues that start a single quarterback.
