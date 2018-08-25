Bears' Chase Daniel: Leads offense effectively versus Chiefs
Daniel completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns Saturday versus the Chiefs. He also carried six times for 47 yards in the 27-20 preseason victory.
Daniel got the start as Mitchell Trubisky was rested and led the offense remarkably well. He connected with Kevin White on a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter and delivered a seven-yard strike to Javon Wims in the second. Daniel also led the team in rushing on the day, thanks to a 28-yard scramble and a couple of other nice gains on the ground. The journeyman backup will clearly play second fiddle to Trubisky this season, but this performance should instill a good deal of confidence in the coaching staff if he's thrust into action at any point. He'll likely play during next week's preseason finale against the Bills, but he could call it an early day if the organization decides to take a look at some of it's other quarterback prospects.
