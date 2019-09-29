Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 16-6 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Daniel took over for Mitchell Trubisky, who left the game with a shoulder injury on the first drive of the contest. Daniel quickly got the Bears into the end zone on a pass to Tarik Cohen, but once the Bears were in firm control of the game throughout the second half, Daniel went into full game manager mode, which held his potential production down. When Daniel took over as the Bears' quarterback for a pair of starts in 2018, he averaged over 250 yards along with 1.5 touchdowns, and if he's pressed into action again, he should be a decent option in leagues that start two quarterbacks.