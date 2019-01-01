Bears' Chase Daniel: Likely to return as 2019 backup
During the 2018 season, Daniel made two starts, throwing for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Daniel is signed through 2019, and after he played well in a backup role by helping the team win one of his two starts, he should continue to function as Mitchell Trubisky's backup for another year. When called upon, he had enough fantasy value to be useful in leagues that require two starting quarterbacks, and his value should be similar going forward.
