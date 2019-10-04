Bears' Chase Daniel: Locked in for London start
Daniel is confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London, with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) ruled out, Rick Morrissey of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Daniel did a nice job after Trubisky was injured last week, completing 73.3 percent of passes for 6.5 YPA and a touchdown to lead the Bears to a 16-6 victory over a Vikings team with a tough defense. The Week 5 matchups looks a bit easier, with Oakland allowing 8.1 YPA and the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Daniel will be missing one of his weapons, with Taylor Gabriel (concussion) ruled out for the contest.
