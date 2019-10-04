Daniel is confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London, with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) ruled out, Rick Morrissey of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Daniel did a nice job after Trubisky was injured last week, completing 73.3 percent of passes for 6.5 YPA and a touchdown to lead the Bears to a 16-6 victory over a Vikings team with a tough defense. The Week 5 matchups looks a bit easier, with Oakland allowing 8.1 YPA and the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Daniel will be missing one of his weapons, with Taylor Gabriel (concussion) ruled out for the contest.