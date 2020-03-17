Play

Daniel is signing a three-year, $13.05 million contract with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Daniel spent the past two seasons in Chicago, where he started three games and completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt, with six touchdowns, four interceptions and 16 sacks. The 33-year-old dump-off artist appears mediocre even by backup QB standards, but he'll at least be an upgrade on last year's disastrous combination of Jeff Driskel (hamstring) and David Blough in Detroit. The Lions expect starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) to return to health this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories