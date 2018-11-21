Bears' Chase Daniel: On track to start Thursday
Daniel is expected to start under center Thursday against the Lions with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the contest, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
A 10-year NFL veteran, Daniel has just two career starts to his name, with the quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart traditionally enjoying excellent health. He'll pressed into action on a short week, however, as the Bears look to limit Trubisky's exposure to further injury. The prevailing thought is that Trubisky's shoulder issue isn't a significant one, so Daniel may only be in store for a one-game run as the top signal-caller. Daniel, who has completed 51 of 78 passes for 480 yards, one touchdown and one interception over his career, is expected to function mostly as a game manager in Week 12, with the Bears likely to deploy a ground-heavy attack against Detroit's vulnerable run defense. He doesn't make for an appealing fantasy option outside of leagues that start two quarterbacks.
