Daniel is on track to serve as the Bears' backup quarterback for Sunday's game against the Saints with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) on track to start, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Coming off a one-game absence followed by the Bears' Week 6 bye, Trubisky carries a questionable designation into Sunday, but Dales notes that the 2017 first-round pick took all the starting reps in practice Thursday and Friday and fared well both mentally and physically. Trubisky will still wear a harness over his non-throwing shoulder for added protection, but barring any in-game setbacks, he'll take every snap while Daniel holds a clipboard. Daniel performed respectably in relief of Trubisky in Week 4 and in his Week 5 start in London, completing 44 of 60 attempts for 426 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.