Bears' Chase Daniel: Returns to backup role
Daniel will return to the No. 2 quarterback role Sunday against the Rams with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) officially cleared to start, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The change under center was telegraphed when Trubisky, who had missed the Bears' last two games, practiced as a full participant Wednesday, then repeated that level of activity both of the next two days. While filing in for the second-year signal-caller, Daniel proved to be a competent game manager, leading the team to a 1-1 record while completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniel will stick in the backup role the rest of the season, barring any further health setbacks for Trubisky.
