Bears' Chase Daniel: Serviceable in spot start
Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions in Chicago's 24-21 loss to Oakland on Sunday.
With Chicago trailing 17-0 at the half, the coaching staff was forced to call more passing plays than they might have preferred. Fortunately, Daniel locked in on Allen Robinson, who the Raiders were unable to contain, and the duo hooked up for a pair of touchdowns, salvaging Daniel's fantasy day despite getting picked off twice. Next week, the Bears will be on their bye, and there's a good chance that Mitchell Trubisky will be ready to resume his starting role in Week 7.
