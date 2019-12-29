Daniel failed to see the field in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with 435 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in two appearances.

Daniel made a pair of starts in relief of an injured Mitchell Trubisky earlier in the season, and he averaged 213 yards and 1.5 touchdowns. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there's an excellent chance that he continues to serve as a reliable backup, though his fantasy value will be as an emergency option in leagues that start two quarterbacks in games in which he's called upon to start.