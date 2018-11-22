Bears' Chase Daniel: Solid in Week 12 spot start
Daniel completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday. He also rushed four times for four yards and notched one reception for eight yards.
The Bears offense didn't miss a beat with Daniel at the controls for Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), as the journeyman notched completions to eight different pass catchers and even got in on the fun himself with one grab. Just as important, Daniel remained mistake-free and kept Chicago in the game while the defense also contributed a touchdown via a pick-six of Matthew Stafford. With 10 days until the team's Week 13 tilt against the Giants, Trubisky could well have enough time to recover to start that contest. However, if he isn't able to suit up, the team at least has to have a certain degree of confidence in Daniel's ability to captain coach Matt Nagy's offensive system once more.
