Bears' Chase Daniel: Struggles in third preseason game
Daniel completed just three of nine passes for 21 yards and added a six-yard run in Saturday's 27-17 preseason win over the Colts.
Daniel got the start with Mitch Trubisky sitting out, but he struggled mightily in this one. Despite the poor effort, Daniel is still the heavy favorite to hold onto the backup role over Tyler Bray, who went 11-16 with a touchdown and an interception after getting into the game.
