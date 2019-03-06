Bears' Chris Blewitt: Getting chance in Chicago

Blewitt is signing a contract with the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Blewitt apparently distinguished himself during a group tryout at Halas Hall earlier Wednesday. The Pitt product has yet to appear in an NFL game since going undrafted in 2017 but will now get a chance to compete with Redford Jones and possibly another kicker for the opportunity in Chicago.

