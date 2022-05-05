site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Chris Finke: Claimed by Chicago
RotoWire Staff
Finke was claimed off waivers by the Bears on Wednesday.
Finke was waived by Kansas City on Tuesday and will now make his way to Chicago. He went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and has yet to make his NFL debut.
