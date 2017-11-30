Bears' Chris Prosinski: Signs with Chicago
Prosinski and the Bears agreed to a contract Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Bears released Prosinski on an injury settlement prior to the season after the safety initially landed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Now healthy, Prosinski will rejoin the team to bolster a safety corps that could be missing Adrian Amos (hamstring) and Deandre Houston-Carson (ankle) during the Bears' Week 13 matchup with the 49ers.
