Jones posted eight stops in Chicago's Week 10 loss to the Packers.

Jones continues to be an excellent IDP option, as he's piled up at least seven tackles in five-straight contests. However, when Danny Trevathan (calf) returns to action, the coaching staff will have to decide if Jones or Nick Kwiatkoski will remain in the starting lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories