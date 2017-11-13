Bears' Christian Jones: Another strong effort
Jones posted eight stops in Chicago's Week 10 loss to the Packers.
Jones continues to be an excellent IDP option, as he's piled up at least seven tackles in five-straight contests. However, when Danny Trevathan (calf) returns to action, the coaching staff will have to decide if Jones or Nick Kwiatkoski will remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...