Bears' Christian Jones: Continues high-level production
Jones notched a sack and eight tackles in a week 11 loss to the Lions.
Jones was Chicago's most productive defender with his sixth straight strong performance. Since moving into the lineup, he's recorded at least seven tackles in each game while adding a pair of sacks. He's quickly become an excellent IDP option who should be rostered in just about every league.
