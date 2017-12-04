Jones notched a sack and 13 tackles in Sunday's 15-14 loss to the 49ers.

Jones continues to be a huge playmaker for the Bears, as he posted his highest tackle total of the season. With three sacks over his last five games along with at least seven tackles in all but one contest in the eight games he's played, he's become a borderline elite IDP option.

