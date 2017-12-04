Bears' Christian Jones: Huge effort in Week 13
Jones notched a sack and 13 tackles in Sunday's 15-14 loss to the 49ers.
Jones continues to be a huge playmaker for the Bears, as he posted his highest tackle total of the season. With three sacks over his last five games along with at least seven tackles in all but one contest in the eight games he's played, he's become a borderline elite IDP option.
