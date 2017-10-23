Jones tallied 11 stops in Sunday's 17-3 victory over the Panthers.

The Chicago defense consistently pressured Cam Newton, forcing the Panthers into a very conservative offensive attack, and as a result, Jones was easily the most productive tackler on the team in this contest. Since being pressed into action due to injuries at the linebacker position, he's posted at least eight tackles in each of the last three games, and he'll become a consistent IDP option as long as he continues to see regular snaps.