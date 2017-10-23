Jones tallied 11 stops in Sunday's 17-3 victory over the Panthers.

The Chicago defense consistently pressured Cam Newton, forcing the Panthers into a very conservative offensive attack, and as a result, Jones was easily the most productive tackler on the team in this contest. Since being pressed into action due to injuries at the linebacker position, he's posted at least eight tackles in each of the last three games, and he'll become a consistent IDP option as long as he continues to see regular snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...