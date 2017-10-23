Bears' Christian Jones: Leads team with 11 tackles
Jones tallied 11 stops in Sunday's 17-3 victory over the Panthers.
The Chicago defense consistently pressured Cam Newton, forcing the Panthers into a very conservative offensive attack, and as a result, Jones was easily the most productive tackler on the team in this contest. Since being pressed into action due to injuries at the linebacker position, he's posted at least eight tackles in each of the last three games, and he'll become a consistent IDP option as long as he continues to see regular snaps.
More News
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...