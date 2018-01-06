Jones collected three stops in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings, ending the season with 90 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Jones became a regular part of the defense in Week 5 when the Bears dealt with injuries at linebacker, and in the following eight games, he was an IDP star by averaging a shade under eight tackles while notching a pair of sacks. Unfortunately, the coaching staff moved him back into a reserve role over the last four games of the season, making him a non-factor for fantasy managers. He'll enter the off-season as an unrestricted free agent, and if he lands a starting job, he should be a weekly fantasy starter.