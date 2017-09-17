Bears' Christian Jones: Will play Sunday
Jones (back) is active for Sunday's Week 2 contest against Tampa Bay, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Jones recorded just one tackle in the Bears' Week 1 loss to Atlanta after seeing limited snaps in his backup linebacking role. He isn't likely to see a significant amount of time against the Buccaneers this week.
